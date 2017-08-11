Renovation Time at The White House!

Hard to be politically polite when it’s hot, humid and uncomfortable, in the White House.

When it comes to dealing with renovating, The White House has to deal with it, much the same way you would/do.

At this moment, the White House is getting some much needed upgrades, including air conditioning, heating, carpet, paint, etc.

Trump has vacated the premises for the month, giving workers the room they need.

Trump likes gold. Wonder if they’re using gold paint?

Gentlemen! Keep that carpet clean!

Wonder if Melania has any input?

Hold that door! Don’t wanna put this thing through it!

“Panic”? Don’t know if I want to know… ha!

Doesn’t Donald like gold? Wonder if the Oval Office will soon be trimmed in it?

No word yet if they’re building a room for his hair.