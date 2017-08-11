Renovation Time at The White House!

Hard to be politically polite when it’s hot, humid and uncomfortable, in the White House.
When it comes to dealing with renovating, The White House has to deal with it, much the same way you would/do.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: Furniture and materials from the White House are stored in temporary containers outside the West Wing while remodeling work continues August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
At this moment, the White House is getting some much needed upgrades, including air conditioning, heating, carpet, paint, etc.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: Areas in the Rose Garden are closed off during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Trump has vacated the premises for the month, giving workers the room they need.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: The Roosevelt Room acts as a temporary tool, supply and materials storage space during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Trump likes gold. Wonder if they’re using gold paint?
Workers are seen painting inside a West Wing entrance of the White House as it undergoes renovations on August 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Gentlemen! Keep that carpet clean!
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: Workers measure and cut new carpeting in the driveway outside the West Wing during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Wonder if Melania has any input?
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: Workers lay new carpeting in the hallway between the Lower and Upper Press Offices during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hold that door! Don’t wanna put this thing through it!
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: A worker carries scaffolding outside the West Wing during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
“Panic”? Don’t know if I want to know… ha!
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: A piece of furniture with an attached ‘PANIC’ button sits in the Roosevelt Room during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Doesn’t Donald like gold? Wonder if the Oval Office will soon be trimmed in it?
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: The Oval Office sits empty and the walls covered with plastic sheeting during renovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Government Services Administration is overseeing the renovation work during the two week project to update and repair the working area of the White House, including a replacement of the 27-year-old White House heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
No word yet if they’re building a room for his hair.