Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 11-13

9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW

Now – Aug. 31

August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “Admission is just $1, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats and $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes. Enjoy the end of summer at the Dallas Arboretum with a picnic and a cool beverage (food & drinks available until 4pm). Otherwise, bring your own.

Friday

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!

Saturday

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 7:05p – Globe Life Park

Blondie with Garbage: Rage and Rapture Tour at South Side Ballroom

Saturdays – Aug. 26

2017 Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park – per their website, “Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm – 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks.”

Reunion Lawn Party at Reunion Tower Hyatt Regency Dallas

Sunday

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 2:05p – Globe Life Park

World’s Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition at Billy Bob’s Texas

Sundays – Sept. 3

