Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: Aug. 11-13

9 Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW
Now – Aug. 31
- August Dollar Days at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “Admission is just $1, with $2 hotdogs, root beer floats and $1 popsicles and $4 ice cream sundaes. Enjoy the end of summer at the Dallas Arboretum with a picnic and a cool beverage (food & drinks available until 4pm). Otherwise, bring your own.
Friday
- Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper at Verizon Theatre
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 7:05p – Globe Life Park
Fridays – Sept. 1
- Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show. Time: 9:30 p.m. It’s Free!
Saturday
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 7:05p – Globe Life Park
- Blondie with Garbage: Rage and Rapture Tour at South Side Ballroom
Saturdays – Aug. 26
- 2017 Vitruvian Salsa Festival at Vitruvian Park – per their website, “Bring your dancing shoes to Vitruvian Park’s Amphitheater every Saturday in August from 6:00pm – 10:00pm for the Vitruvian Salsa Festival. Enjoy LIVE Bands, DJs, Salsa Lessons with Luis Delgadillo of SalsaDallas and Gourmet Food Trucks.”
- Reunion Lawn Party at Reunion Tower Hyatt Regency Dallas
Sunday
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros – 2:05p – Globe Life Park
- World’s Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition at Billy Bob’s Texas
Sundays – Sept. 3
