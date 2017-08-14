Amazon Is Giving Refunds For Phony Eclipse Glasses

Uh-oh, buyer beware if you bought your solar eclipse glasses on Amazon. As it turns out, they may not protect your eyes from being completely blinded by the sun.

Unfortunately, there have been some counterfeit glasses that popped up on Amazon. Amazon has removed those listings from their website. However, some managed to slip through the cracks.

Good news though, Amazon has already been issuing refunds for the fake glasses to their customers. According to the company, these shades “may not comply with industry standards.”

The American Astronomical Society has also issued a list of approved vendors and websites in which you can order your solar eclipse glasses from. Click HERE to check out the list.