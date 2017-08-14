Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Getting Back Together?

Just months after their split, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were seen reunited again, Saturday night at pop star Ed Sheeran’s concert at Staples Center – L.A.

A source told E! News the couple had floor seats, wore black baseball caps (probably trying to stay on the down-low), and were quite close the entire evening.

“The cuddled most of the night. She sad on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.”

Seems their caps helped keep their presence to a minimum.

The source also said, “They looked like they were having the time of their lives.”

Orlando has (3) movies in production. Perhaps they’re finally learning how to balance their professional and personal time?