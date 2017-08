So much has gone on during the summer, and you know the writers and performers at SNL are just champing at the bit to get back on the air to make fun of it.

Weekend Update came back for a summer run to get the ball rolling before the fall. On the first update of the summer, they brought out The Mooch and it’s Bill Hader as Anthony Scaramucci. He Facetime’d into the show and said, “When I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goombah Beetlejuice.”

Enjoy.