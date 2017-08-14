London’s “Big Ben” To End Regular Ringing For 4 Years

If you travel to London anytime soon and wish to hear “Big Ben”, you’d better get there before Monday. Aug. 21 or during special holidays.

“Ben” is taking a 4-year vacation!

CNN reports after 157 years of ringing, the historical bell landmark is set to undergo “major conservation works.”

According to Steve Jaggs, Keeper Of The Great Clock, “Big Ben falling silent is a significant milestone in this crucial conservation project. This essential programme of works will safeguard the clock on a long term basis, as well as protecting and preserving its home.”

Big Ben is actually the name of the bell inside St. Stephen’s Tower (renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012), not the building or the clock itself.

Cost for the work is expected to be around $42 million!!!

Fortunately Big Ben will chime for “important national events” (New Year’s Eve, Remembrance Sunday, etc.).

For $42mil, Ben should chime at dinner time!