People Give Out Friend’s Email Addresses For FREE Pizza

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology decided to learn just how important pizza vs. privacy is, according to Indy 100.

The researchers told their test group they would give them FREE pizza… in exchange…for their friend’s email addresses.

Despite 74% of Americans feeling maintaining control of person info is important, 98% of those in the test group gave out their friend’s email addresses!

The study concluded, “Whereas people say they care about privacy, they are willing to relinquish private data quite easily when incentivised to do so. The results highlight how small incentives such as a cheese pizza can have a large effect on decisions about privacy. [It is] important to rethink how consent is given in all these applications, mostly to make sure that consumers are actually making a choice consistent with their preferences. As more of our lives are becoming digital, making sure we have control over how and when our data is used will become more important over time.”

That just proves how easy it is to have your personal info compromised.

So, what’s the next step? Asking friends to sign a waiver in which they guarantee not to share your email address with others without your expressed written consent? Seems the direction we’re going!