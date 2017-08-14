There’s A “Syphilis Tsunami” In Fort Worth

Don’t panic just yet Fort Worth. It looks like the “Syphilis Tsunami” is just a warning, or a way to create some buzz around getting yourself checked regularly for STDs. There’s no outbreak in Fort Worth that you should be concerned about.

If you’ve been driving near the 2900 block of Airport Freeway, you’ve probably seen a billboard that looks like this…

Drove by this #STD awareness billboard. Not gonna lie…they kinda made syphilis look awesome #mixedmessage pic.twitter.com/kL8GWh2CHb — Billy Business (@billyapatterson) June 23, 2017

These billboards have been put up by freeSTDcheck.org, as an effort to call attention to Syphilis, as well as AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.