There’s A “Syphilis Tsunami” In Fort Worth

August 14, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Billboard, STDs, syphilis, Tests, tsunami
(Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

Don’t panic just yet Fort Worth. It looks like the “Syphilis Tsunami” is just a warning, or a way to create some buzz around getting yourself checked regularly for STDs. There’s no outbreak in Fort Worth that you should be concerned about.

If you’ve been driving near the 2900 block of Airport Freeway, you’ve probably seen a billboard that looks like this…

These billboards have been put up by freeSTDcheck.org, as an effort to call attention to Syphilis, as well as AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

