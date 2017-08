Game of Thrones or Star Wars? Why choose when you can have them both!

YouTuber OmidG, took one of the most epic battle scenes from Game of Thrones and added lightsabers!

Earlier this season, Arya and Brienne reunite at Winterfell. Instead of hugs and kisses, the two start dueling. Now instead of swords, imagine lightsabers, complete with sounds.

Ok, this is AWESOME!