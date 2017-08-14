Will Val Kilmer Join The “Top Gun” Sequel?

Since the announcement for a sequel to the 1986 hit movie Top Gun, Val Kilmer (who played “Iceman” in the movie) has expressed interest in joining the cast and reprising the role.

Val has been out of the spotlight for a while, and now has several projects in the works, including:

1st Born – a comedy in which two men are going to become grandfathers for the first time, but only if they can come together long enough to help save the child.

Riptide

The Super – a man becomes the superintendent of a large New York City apartment building where people mysteriously go missing.

The Snowman – detective Harry Hole investigates the disappearance of a women who’s pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. In theaters Oct. 20.

TMZ posted this pic of Val, who looks ready to jump into the Top Gun sequel!

Hopefully all will come together as Top Gun fans want.