Zeke’s Dad Says Legal Team Is Ready To ‘Fight’ For Son

August 14, 2017 4:43 PM
Ezekiel Elliott (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliot’s father came to his son’s defense on Monday morning regarding allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in Ohio.

Stacy Elliott tweeted a response to an article written by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star Telegram where he listed quotes of threats made by Tiffany Thompson that Elliott’s legal team plans to use to appeal Elliott’s six game suspension.

“My son’s legal team is ready to fight! Let’s deal!!! You will know the set up and POLT!”

Most of the quotes have already been floating around for quite some time. However, one of them could paint an even bigger picture of the key to Elliott’s appeal.

Read more at CBS DFW right HERE.

