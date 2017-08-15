A Needlepoint Pillow Is One Way To Honor Whataburger

August 15, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: burgers, Missing, needlepoint, Whataburger
(Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

Fact: We Texans love Whataburger. Along with that, we love any story about Whataburger, even if it’s a story about a piece of needlepoint to honor the the orange and white.

Reddit user, kcheart, has been working out of state for the last two months. Much like Dr. Pepper, you can’t just get Whataburger anywhere. So what do you do when you’re missing that spicy ketchup? You needlepoint something pretty to remember the delicious times.

“You may all go to hell and I’ll go to Whataburger.”

I’ve been out of state on work for two months and I miss the spicy ketchup, so I made this. from texas

That should be a couch pillow for sure!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live