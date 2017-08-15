Almost Half Of Houston Texans Fans Will NOT Date A Dallas Cowboy Fan

You may be surprised at how the numbers are for NFL football team fans who refused to date a rival team fan.

We Are Fanatics surveyed over 2,900 footballs fans, and according to their Top 10 Dating Rivalries, here are the Top 3:

3. 44.4% of Houston Texan fans say they wouldn’t date a Dallas Cowboy fan! Whoa! Really?

2. 45.7% of Chicago Bears fans say they wouldn’t date a Green Bay Packer fan

#1 – 50% of Baltimore Ravens fans say they wouldn’t date a Pittsburgh Steeler fan

In addition, there’s “The Percentage of Fans That Would Give Up Sex For a Year Rather Than Date A Rival Fan.” Houston Texan fans rank 3rd in this category. Yeah, they’d rather be celibate for 1 year, versus have sex with a Cowboys fan.

WHEW! Didn’t know that kind of resentment existed. LOL!