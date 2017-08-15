Anthony Scaramucci Tells Colbert “If It Were Up To Me, Steve Bannon Would Be Gone”

The shortest tenured Communications Director in White House history, Anthony Scaramucci, stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night.

Before the interview even started, he was already getting booed or were they saying “Moooooooch.”. He also mentioned he was a lot like Arya Stark and had made a kill list of Colbert’s writers. Probably not the best way to start out, but the Mooch and Colbert went on.

We wouldn’t say Colbert went easy on him either. There’s was some grilling. And even though Scaramucci no longer works with Trump, he still seemed to defend the President’s differing comments after the events in Charlottesville. Of course the audience starting booing and Colbert stepped in and put a stop to that immediately. Obviously though, the real question is why did it take so long for Trump to respond?

After all that, the interview ended with Scaramucci openly calling Steve Bannon a leaker again. he even went on the say that if it were up to him, “he (Steve Bannon) would be gone.”

It’s a long watch, but worth your time.