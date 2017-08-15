Chick-Fil-A Releases New Breakfast Bowl

August 15, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Breakfast Bowl, Chick-fil-a
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A has launched a new hash brown scramble, which is the company’s first ever breakfast bowl.

According to the company’s press release, “The Hash Brown Scramble is a hearty breakfast option made with Chick-fil-A’s signature “tot” style Hash Browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend and a choice of sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets or sausage. Served with Jalapeño Salsa, the scramble can be enjoyed in a bowl or as a burrito.”

The bowl has 450 calories and 30 grams of protein and is only $3.49.

Will you try it? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live