Crowd in North Carolina Topples Confederate Statue

August 15, 2017 10:43 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Confederate Statue, NOrth Carolina

This one-minute video shows how fast it happened.

A crowd gathered in Durham, North Carolina yesterday and pulled down a statue of a Confederate soldier to protest the white nationalist demonstrations that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Protesters brought a ladder and a strap to the courthouse and were able to topple the Confederate Soldiers Monument that was dedicated in 1924.

The video shows the moment the statue came down, followed by protesters taking turns kicking it and spitting on it. Former North Carolina Governor Pat McRory, who signed a law in 2015 that protects Confederate monuments and statues, urged protesters to find other ways to demonstrate.

He tweeted, “The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments. #Durham.”

Police say no arrests were made at the demonstration.

Texas A&M University has cancelled a planned white nationalist demonstration that had been planned for September 11th.

