Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Appeal NFL Suspension Today

The NFL surprised just about everyone last week with a six-game suspension of leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott, who has until tomorrow to appeal.

Reports say he will do so today.

He tweeted on Friday a statement that said, “I strongly disagree with the NFL’s findings. I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard — on and off the field — to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given.”

The suspension is for repeated domestic abuse and, is upheld, Elliott loses part of his salary and must pay back a portion of his signing bonus.

Elliott and his legal team will argue in part about the credibility of accuser Tiffany Thompson. NFL.com reports that he filed a complaint against Thompson with the Frisco Police Department on 9/5/16 due to “50-plus” harassing phone calls. The case is currently inactive.