Judge Judy Dismisses Case After Dog Recognizes His Real Owner In Court

August 15, 2017 5:30 AM By Rebekah Black
God bless Judge Judy!

Get ready to witness one of the finer moments in court TV…when a dog recognizes his real owner in court!

From what we can gather, this couple lost their dog, then ended up taking a woman to court to get their precious pupper back. Apparently the best way to tell who the dog belongs to was to bring him into court. Almost immediately, the dog goes nuts for the plaintiff. And he’s not just looking in this man’s direction, as soon as the dog is put on the ground, he immediately wants to the be held by his real owner. Meanwhile, the defendant is trying to say that the dog does this to everybody.

View post on imgur.com

As we all know, Judge Judy isn’t having it and dismisses the case immediately. Justice is served!

