Oprah Explains Why She and Stedman Aren’t Married

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about why she and he longtime partner Stedman Graham never got married.

The couple has been together for more than 30 years and Oprah tells Vogue that they did consider tying the knot at one point, but realized if they did, they wouldn’t still be together.

Oprah explains, “We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.” She adds, “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

Oprah says her arrangement with Stedman allows her to live her life on her own terms.