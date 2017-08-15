Pizza May Soon Be Healthy For You

August 15, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
If you want more people to eat healthy, make healthy food taste good!

It’s that simple, and according to Business Insiderresearchers at Abbott Laboratories are working on making a truly healthy low-cal pizza that tastes so good, customers will line up for more!

Dan Schmidt, an executive with Abbott Laboratories, is heading up the team in charge of the project.

Schmidt feels getting people in better eating habits will be much easier when healthy eating choices taste better.

The scientists with Abbott Laboratories feel the same way most people feel… if it tastes good, people will eat it, especially if they know it’s good for them.

Imagine not feeling guilty while eating pizza!? Bring-it-on!!!

 

