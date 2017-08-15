Police Arrest 4 People In The Game Of Thrones Leak

It looks like the police have a few suspects in custody for the the Game of Thrones leak that happened last week.

According to the BBC, three of the accused are employees of Prime Focus Technology, which is based in Mubai. The other person in question is a former employee of that same company.

Apparently, Prime Focus is a hosting company which stores and processes Game of Thrones for Holster, a streaming website. Not only that, but Prime Focus appears to be the ones who filed the original complaint of the leak.

The four in question are being charged with criminal breach of trust and computer related offenses. They will also remain behind bars until August 21st.