Taylor Swift Wins Groping Case Against Former Denver DJ

After a week-long trial, the jury decided that David Mueller did indeed grab the singer’s backside four years ago and awarded Taylor Swift $1.

In a prepared statement, Taylor said, “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that her mother and radio liaison weren’t at fault for complaining to Mueller’s bosses, who then fired the host. He sued Taylor, her mother and their radio handler, Frank Bell, for ruining his career. On Friday, the judge dismissed the portion of Mueller’s lawsuit against Swift.

Taylor broke down in tears as Mueller’s lawyer showed the now-infamous photo of the groping.

Her lawyer Douglas Baldridge told the jury that her client was suing Muller for a symbolic $1 to send a message that “no means no.”

Taylor testified last week that the DJ grabbed “a handful of my ass” backstage at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

The jury took five hours to deliberate.