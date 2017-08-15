Texas A&M Cancels “White Lives Matter” Rally Schedule For 9/11

After the events that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend, Texas A&M has decided to cancer the “White Lives Matter” rally that was scheduled on campus for September 11th.

Initially the University defended it’s decision for allowing the rally with free speech, however, in light of the recent events there is now concern for the safety of students, faculty, staff, and the public. They even consulted with law enforcement before making their final decision. In a statement released by Texas A&M, the University says…

“Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus. Additionally, the daylong event would provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement (both bus system and pedestrian). Texas A&M’s support of the First Amendment and the freedom of speech cannot be questioned. On December 6, 2016 the university and law enforcement allowed the same speaker the opportunity to share his views, taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure a peaceful event. However, in this case, circumstances and information relating to the event have changed and the risks of threat to life and safety compel us to cancel the event.”