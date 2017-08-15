UPDATE: “Deadpool 2” Stunt Woman Killed On Set Identified – Ryan Reynolds “Heartbroken”

August 15, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Deadpool 2, Movie Stunts, Stunt Women, Vancouver
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 has turned deadly, for Brooklyn, NY professional road racer and 1st African-American licensed female in the sport, Joi “SJ” Harris, as reported by her family to TMZ.

“Deadpool 2” was SJ’s first film as a stunt driver.

Witnesses say SJ wasn’t wearing a helmet, lost control of her motorcycle, never applied the brakes, and went airborne through a glass window of a ground level studio.

A few years ago, SJ fell from a motorcycle, which was caught on film.

Weeks before her fatal accident, SJ has healed from a wrist injury.

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds posted this…

 

Safety! Safety! Safety!

Condolences to SJ’s family, friends and the cast of Deadpool 2.

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live