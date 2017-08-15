UPDATE: “Deadpool 2” Stunt Woman Killed On Set Identified – Ryan Reynolds “Heartbroken”

The Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 has turned deadly, for Brooklyn, NY professional road racer and 1st African-American licensed female in the sport, Joi “SJ” Harris, as reported by her family to TMZ.
“Deadpool 2” was SJ’s first film as a stunt driver.
Witnesses say SJ wasn’t wearing a helmet, lost control of her motorcycle, never applied the brakes, and went airborne through a glass window of a ground level studio.
A few years ago, SJ fell from a motorcycle, which was caught on film.
Weeks before her fatal accident, SJ has healed from a wrist injury.
Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds posted this…
Safety! Safety! Safety!
Condolences to SJ’s family, friends and the cast of Deadpool 2.