And The 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Are…

As crazy as it sounds, the great State Fair of Texas is upon us. Although the fair isn’t officially open until September 29th, 2017, the festivities have already begun!

Let’s kick things off with the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi Finalists!

And the finalists are…

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger

Deep Fried Froot Loops® )

Fat Smooth by Tami Nevins-Mayes

Fernie’s Fried Texas Sheet Cake by Winter Family Concessions

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl by Clint Probst

Pinot Noir Popcorn by The Parish Family

Surfin’ Turfin’ Tator Boat

Texas Fajita Fries by Nick Bert

The Tamale Donut by Justin Martinez

Get your tickets to taste test HERE.