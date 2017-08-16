And The 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists Are…

As crazy as it sounds, the great State Fair of Texas is upon us. Although the fair isn’t officially open until September 29th, 2017, the festivities have already begun!
Let’s kick things off with the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi Finalists!
And the finalists are…
- Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick
- Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
- Deep Fried Froot Loops® )
- Fat Smooth by Tami Nevins-Mayes
- Fernie’s Fried Texas Sheet Cake by Winter Family Concessions
- Gulf Coast Fish Bowl by Clint Probst
- Pinot Noir Popcorn by The Parish Family
- Surfin’ Turfin’ Tator Boat
- Texas Fajita Fries by Nick Bert
- The Tamale Donut by Justin Martinez
Get your tickets to taste test HERE.