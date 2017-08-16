Binge-Watching Causing Sleep Issues

August 16, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Binge Watching, Insomnia, Sleep Disorders
(Photo: WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

Do you binge-watch programs? How many Game Of Thrones episodes have you watched, back-to-back?

Eurekalert reports a new study published in the  Aug. 15 issue of Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveals binge-watching increases your cognitive alertness, making you wide awake!

Binge-watching can create problems with your sleeping, insomnia and help create the “I’m tired” feeling.

Currently 80% of young adults binge-watch, and 20% of those do so several times per week.

Are you a binge-watcher? If so, avoid doing up until your bedtime. Give your brain time to calm down and prepare for sleep.

