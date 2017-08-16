Britney Spears Wisely Changing Her Will

Britney Spears current will states in the event of her death, her sons Sean (11) and Jayden (10) would receive her entire estate, which is valued into the hundreds of millions.

Now, according to TMZ, Britney’s longtime conservators have filed documents, requesting permission to change her will.

The plan is to make sure in the event of her death, a trust would be in place for her sons, insuring their inheritance, but with limited access until age 35.

As of age 18, they would receive limited funds, and more by age 25.

The trust also lowers the amount of inheritance tax the estate will have to pay.

Next step, a judge’s approval, which should easily happen.