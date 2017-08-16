Daniel Craig Confirms He’ll Be Back As James Bond

It’s true! Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Jame Bond.

While doing an interview for his new film Logan Lucky, the actor confirmed the news on Tuesday night with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Now, Craig has had a weird history with the 007 character. He’s said horrible things about the role, including that he “would rather slash his wrists” than play James Bond. Not exactly kind words for the role that basically started his career.

However, Craig is apparently putting all that aside and coming back for another Bond film. He admitted to dodging the question all day, but then revealed he was waiting because he wanted to make the announcement on Colbert.

Here’s the crazy part…he’s known for months! Of course Colbert pressed him on the whole :slash my wrists” thing. Craig admits he did say that, but it was two days after the last film had wrapped, so at that point he wasn’t interested in doing another movie. Basically he gave a stupid answer.

So there you have it. Daniel Craig will be back for another James Bond film!