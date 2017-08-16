Guys Who Eat Fruit and Veggies Smell BETTER!

Cologne isn’t the cure!

Guys! Want to be more attractive to the opposite sex? Eat fruits and veggies!

Pure Wow reports a study from Evolution & Human Behavior reveals that guys who eat fruits and vegetables… SMELL better than guys who don’t!

Guys who eat too many carbs, including bread and pasta DON’T smell as well as the fruit and veggie eating guys.

In addition, a diet with fat, meat, egg and tofu, helps create a more attractive sweat scent on men!

If I create an after work rush in Albertsons, Krogers, Tom Thumb or other stores, I say “you’re welcome” to the employees… :).