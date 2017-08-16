Hilarious Grocery List Leaves HEB Executive Wondering “What Aisle The Hoochies Are On?”

If you spend enough time in a grocery store, you’re bound to find a grocery list or two at the end of the day. In a way, it’s kind of fun to try and figure out a stranger’s thought process. What were they planning to cook for dinner?

However, we’ve found one list that’s left us completely dumbfounded. Thanks to HEB executive Scott McClelland in Houston, who shared the most amazing grocery list. In addition to the bananas, carrots, and yogurt, this grocery shopper also needed a reminder…”Do NOT look at the hoochies!!!”

A grocery list I found at one of our @HEB stores. Read to the bottom! What aisle are "hoochies" on? @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Zd9b7vPVJT — Scott McClelland (@HEBScott) August 11, 2017

Hahahahahahaha! Ok, what exactly does this person mean by hoochies? Is that referring to women? Could hoochies be a code word for candy or treats? And how much do you look at hoochies in your spare time that you need to write it down on your grocery list???