Will Pop Star Beyonce Buy The Houston Rockets?

August 16, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Beyoncé, Leslie Alexander, The Houston Rockets
Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets at the Barclays Center on January 12, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

Last month, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he wants to sell the team, and since then, the rumor-mill has been turning concerning music star Beyonce possibly having ownership interest.

Last night, TMZ caught up with Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, and asked about the rumor.

Tina said being Beyonce is from Houston, it would be great!

Many celebs have had or do have a piece of a pro team.

At one time, Jennifer Lopez and former husband Marc Anthony had a small percentage of the Miami Dolphins. In 2011, Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith purchased a percentage of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wonder of Beyonce has the kind of coin it would take to be full-owner? Or, would she want to be the full-owner? Business is business, and I am sure a great deal of consultation would occur before attempting.

 

 

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live