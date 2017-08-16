Will Pop Star Beyonce Buy The Houston Rockets?

Last month, Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he wants to sell the team, and since then, the rumor-mill has been turning concerning music star Beyonce possibly having ownership interest.

Last night, TMZ caught up with Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles, and asked about the rumor.

Tina said being Beyonce is from Houston, it would be great!

Many celebs have had or do have a piece of a pro team.

At one time, Jennifer Lopez and former husband Marc Anthony had a small percentage of the Miami Dolphins. In 2011, Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith purchased a percentage of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wonder of Beyonce has the kind of coin it would take to be full-owner? Or, would she want to be the full-owner? Business is business, and I am sure a great deal of consultation would occur before attempting.