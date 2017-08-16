KLUV World Tour: Ice Magic Festival In Lake Louise, Canada

August 16, 2017 7:30 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Banff, Canada, Casey Carr, ice magic festival, lake louise, Sharon Carr Travel, Trip, Vacation
(Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Explore a winter paradise in the gorgeous Canadian Rockies!

Join your fellow KLUV Listeners stroll down Banff Avenue, take a dog sledding trip, or hit the slopes during your 4 days in this winter wonderland! The beautiful Canadian Rockies are at your disposal, including 2 nights at the famed Chateau Lake Louise where we’ll witness one of the world’s greatest Ice Carving Festivals!

Join us January 19th through January 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

  • $1999 – Per person based on double/triple occupancy
  • $2799 – Per person based on single occupancy

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip airfare from DFW to Calgary
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
  • 2 – night hotel accommodations at the Chateau Lake Louise
  • 2 – nights hotel accommodations at the Banff Park Lodge
  • Hotel service charges, tips, baggage handling fees and taxes
  • 4-Breakfasts / 2 dinners
  • Porterage for one suitcase per person

The price does not include…

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guide and drivers
  • Meals other than specified
