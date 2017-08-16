Lawsuit Claims A Woman Found A Rodent In Her Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

Mmmmm, rodent…the other white meat.

Chick-fil-a is back in the news after a customer has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain claiming there was a dead rodent inside her sandwich. The incident happened back in November of 2016, but Ellen Manfalouti apparently decided to pursue the lawsuit as of last week. Click HERE to see the pics.

According to Manfalouti, a coworker brought back Chick-fil-a for lunch after ordering through the drive-thru. Manfalouti said…

“I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun. I turned it over. I said to [my co-worker], ‘They burned my roll really bad.'”

She went ahead and took a bite. That’s when her coworker Cara Phelan saw the rat. Phelan said…

“I realized it was a small rodent of some sort. I could see the whiskers and the tail.”

Of course Manafalouti’s legal team had the bun tested. Yes, it was positive for rodent. The actual lawsuit is claiming that there was a failure to supervise employees who intentionally / knowingly served up a rodent.

Manafalouti is seeking $50,000 in damages.