Man Loses His Shorts While Riding A Boogie Board At The Water Park

It’s every swimmer’s worst nightmare.

Losing your swimsuit at a water park is a thought that’s crossed everyone’s mind. You’ve probably had a similar dream involving that very scenario. If you’re wearing a bikini, most of the time you can get everything back in place before you ever come up out of the water.

So what do you do if you lose your trunks while riding the waves on a boogie board? Well, you just kind of have to go with it.

Luckily for this guy, a friend comes to the rescue. Not only does the friend grab the shorts, but he’s also nice enough to hold the boogie board in front of the man while he puts his swimsuit back on. As for the rest of the watchers, who are laughing a screaming, shame on you!