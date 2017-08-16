Steely Dan’s Walter Becker Recovering

Donald Fagan, long-time partner in musical mayhem with Steely Dan’s Walter Becker, reports Walter is healing.

Becker could not perform with Steely Dan last month at Classic West in Los Angeles and Classic East in New York.

Becker, who lives in Maui, was advised by his doctor not to fly from his home, so long-time Steely Dan friend/studio musician guitarist/solo artist and jazz great Larry Carlton, filled in.

Fagan says little, but is encouraging…

Steely Dan are scheduled to play Dublin and London at the the end of October, and plan to resume their annual residency at New York’s Beacon Theater, which they usually do the fall and in February.

Best wishes to Walter Becker for a full recovery.