Steely Dan’s Walter Becker Recovering

August 16, 2017 2:16 PM By Blake Powers
Steely Dan, Walter Becker
Steely Dan's Walter Becker (L) and Donald Fagen (R) pose with their Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, "Two Against Nature", backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 21 February 2001 (Photo: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Fagan, long-time partner in musical mayhem with Steely Dan’s Walter Becker, reports Walter is healing.

Becker could not perform with Steely Dan last month at Classic West in Los Angeles and Classic East in New York.

Becker, who lives in Maui, was advised by his doctor not to fly from his home, so long-time Steely Dan friend/studio musician guitarist/solo artist and jazz great Larry Carlton, filled in.

Fagan says little, but is encouraging…

Steely Dan are scheduled to play Dublin and London at the the end of October, and plan to resume their annual residency at New York’s Beacon Theater, which they usually do the fall and in February.

Best wishes to Walter Becker for a full recovery.

 

 

 

