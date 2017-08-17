Boston Red Sox Ceremonial 1st Pitch Ends Up Hitting Photographer’s Family Jewel Case

Last night, the Boston Red Sox were helping raise money for the Jimmy Fund Clinic, and according to this YouTube posting, one of the Jimmy Fun Clinic patients had the privilege of throwing out the ceremonial 1st pitch. The problem, was his aim, which sent the ball flying into a photographer’s family jewel case!

Expect this on MLB highlight reels for some time to come!

Photographer Tony Capobianco was kind enough to open the door to freedom of expression… lol!

Feel free to caption this, America pic.twitter.com/ZUXdacFAXV — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

Fortunately you don’t need telescopic lenses to see this!