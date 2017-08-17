Boston Red Sox Ceremonial 1st Pitch Ends Up Hitting Photographer’s Family Jewel Case

By Blake Powers
Boston Red Sox, Ceremonial 1st Pitch, Charity Fund Raiser, Jimmy Fund Clinic

Last night, the Boston Red Sox were helping raise money for the Jimmy Fund Clinic, and according to this YouTube posting, one of the Jimmy Fun Clinic patients had the privilege of throwing out the ceremonial 1st pitch. The problem, was his aim, which sent the ball flying into a photographer’s family jewel case!

Expect this on MLB highlight reels for some time to come!

Photographer Tony Capobianco was kind enough to open the door to freedom of expression… lol!

 

Fortunately you don’t need telescopic lenses to see this!

