CBS’s ‘Amazing Race’ To Host Casting Call Tomorrow in Carrollton

If you’re a fan of CBS’s Emmy winning reality TV competition show, The Amazing Race, which pits teams of two against each other in a race around the world, CBS 11 will host an open casting call tomorrow/Friday in Carrollton at Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, 1735 S. Interstate 35E, 2-5pm.

The Dallas Morning News also reports applicant requirements include:

a strong-will

adventurous

outgoing

physically and mentally adept

interesting lifestyled

21 and up

U.S. Citizen living in the U.S.

will to go through a background check

Real estate agent Ashton Theiss of Ft. Worth was a contestant last year.

Applicants can do so on-line: http://www.theamazingracecasting.com

If you have what it takes, go-for-it, and say “I heard Blake Powers of 98.7K-LUV talking about it!”

Good luck!