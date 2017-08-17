Deadpool 2 Crew Share A Moment Of Silence For Fallen Stuntwoman Before Resuming Production

August 17, 2017 8:18 AM By Rebekah Black
Deadpool 2
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the Deadpool 2 crew lost one of their own. Stuntwoman Joi Harris was killed on set during a motorcycle stung gone wrong.

It’s just so heartbreaking. As you can imagine, the cast and crew is incredibly sad over the loss. Even Ryan Reynolds took a moment to remember Harris.

However, the show must go on. Roughly 48 hours after her death, Deadpool 2 resumed production, but not before they crew had a moment of silence for Harris.

We wish we could hear what Reynolds is saying before the silence. What an incredibly moving moment. Our hearts go out to Harris’ family, friends, and coworkers.

