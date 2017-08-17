Garland and Mesquite To Host Back-To-School Rally/Fair This Saturday

By Blake Powers
The Dallas Morning News reports the Garland school district and NAACP Garland Unit will present Garland’s 2017 Health Fair and Back 2 School Rally, Saturday, 9am-1pm.

The following will be available:

  • school uniforms
  • health screenings
  • school supplies

The event takes place at the Culwell Center, 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd.

Register at 972.381.5044 (ext. 4) or email gnaacphealthfair@gmail.com

*a meeting for event volunteers is tonight at 7p – Mount Hebron Baptsit Church, 1233 State Highway 66

Mesquite’s Back To School Fair is Saturday 8am-12noon and includes FREE:

  • immunizations
  • sports physicals
  • haircuts
  • health screenings
  • grade-specific backpacks will be provided (first-come-first-serve basis)

Mesquite’s Back To School Fair will be conducted at Mesquite High School, 300 E. Davis St.

Register at http://www.mesquitebacktoschool.com

Best wishes to everyone with Garland and Mesquite schools for a fantastic year!

