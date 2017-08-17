LOL! Texas Man Arrested For Carjacking U.S. Postal Truck

Filed Under: Carjacking, GPS, Houston, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Postal Service Vehicles
Photo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last Saturday in Houston, authorities arrested a guy for carjacking a U.S. Postal worker’s mail truck, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The not-so-bright guy know didn’t the U.S. Postal truck was easily tracked via a GPS device.

When police stopped the carjacker, he attempted to back up the truck into a police vehicle, then jumped from the truck’s window.

His freedom didn’t last long.

Authorities believe the guy is also connected to at least (2) other unsuccessful carjacking  incidents that same day in the Houston area, including one on which a guy pulled a gun on a driver of a truck.

If proven true that the same individual tried 2 other times that day to commit the same crime, but failed, he clearly needs a new profession.

