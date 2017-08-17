Pumpkin Hits Dunkin’ Donuts Stores On August 28th

August 17, 2017 6:51 AM By Rebekah Black
Well, it looks like Dunkin’ Donuts is the first chain to cave on pumpkin everything.

Summer isn’t even over and we’re already starting to think about Fall. And as you all know, nothing says Fall like the taste of pumpkin! Yes, it’s true, pumpkin will be readily available at all Dunkin’ Donuts stores nationwide on August 28th, 2017.

And who better to make the announcement than Dancing Pumpkin Man!

By the way, it also looks like Starbucks is gearing up for the pumpkin months too. Although, no official announcement has been made, this pic popped up in a Starbucks thread.

It’s coming. God help us all. from starbucks

Are you ready for pumpkin? Let’s take a poll.

