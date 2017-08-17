The Soda You Drink Could Determine If Your Relationship Will Swim Or Sink

NY Daily News reports the almost (2) year study, “Coke vs. Pepsi: Brand Compatibility, Relationship Power, and Life Satisfaction”, published in the Journal of Consumer Research, reveals relationships in which a couple have a difference in soda preference, can fizzle!

In addition, the study shows a Coke-Pepsi divide in couples can be even more detrimental than differences in personalities and interests.

It comes down to brand compatibility.

Author Danielle Brick (formerly of Duke, now at the University of New Hampshire) notes, “If you are lower in relationship power and have different brand preferences than your partner, you’re probably going to find yourself stuck with your partner’s favorite brands, over and over again.”

Brick continued, “This could lead to a death-by-a-thousand-cuts feeling. Most couples won’t break up over brand incompatibility, but it leads to the low power partner becoming less and less happy.”

Researcher Gavan Fitzsimons (marketing professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business) adds, “It’s an extremely robust effect, we found it over and over and over again,” said Fitzsimons. “People who are looking for love should maybe consider including brand preferences on their dating profiles.”

Really? Doesn’t it come down to meeting each other half-way? Have a Dr. Pepper! Ha!