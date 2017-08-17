This Guy’s Shadow Looks Like Donald Trump

Sometimes, when the conditions are just right, your shadow can look like the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Reddit user cdnchef, doesn’t look like Donald Trump, but his shadow is a dead ringer. So here’s how it happened. He was sitting on the couch with an ice pack on his head, trying to sooth a massive headache, when his girlfriend notice a striking image on the wall. The lamp lighting cast the perfect shadow over his face and ice pack creating the Trump effect.

It’s uncanny!

And in case you weren’t 100% sure, here’s a shadow of the real Donald Trump!

That’s really amazing! They look exactly the same!