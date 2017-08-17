This Guy’s Shadow Looks Like Donald Trump

August 17, 2017 5:56 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 45th, Donald Trump, Headache, ice pack, President, shadow
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 9: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters following his meeting with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba Group, meeting at Trump Tower, January 9, 2017 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sometimes, when the conditions are just right, your shadow can look like the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Reddit user cdnchef, doesn’t look like Donald Trump, but his shadow is a dead ringer. So here’s how it happened. He was sitting on the couch with an ice pack on his head, trying to sooth a massive headache, when his girlfriend notice a striking image on the wall. The lamp lighting cast the perfect shadow over his face and ice pack creating the Trump effect.

View post on imgur.com

It’s uncanny!

And in case you weren’t 100% sure, here’s a shadow of the real Donald Trump!

gettyimages 610900842 This Guys Shadow Looks Like Donald Trump

(Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

That’s really amazing! They look exactly the same!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live