World’s Highest-Paid Actresses 2017: Emma Stone Earned $26 Million; Jennifer Aniston is Second

August 17, 2017 10:33 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Actress, Emma Stone, Highest Paid, Hollywood
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Emma Stone is Hollywood’s best-paid actress in Forbes’ annual list. The La La Land star earned $26 million in the last 12 months, mostly from her Oscar-winning performance in the musical romance.

Jennifer Aniston came in a close second with $25.5 million. Most of her earnings, however, came from endorsements for such things as SmartWater and Emirates Airlines.

Last year’s top earner, Jennifer Lawrence, fell to third with a disappointing $24 million in income. That’s a nearly 50-percent drop from last year, when she banked $46 million.

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) round out the Top 5.

The 10 highest-paid actresses of 2017:

1. Emma Stone – $26 million)

2. Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million

4. Melissa McCarthy – $18 million

5. Mila Kunis – $15.5 million

6. Emma Watson – $14 million

7. Charlize Theron – $14 million

8. Cate Blanchett – $12 million

9. Julia Roberts – $12 million

10. Amy Adams – $11.5 million

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live