World’s Highest-Paid Actresses 2017: Emma Stone Earned $26 Million; Jennifer Aniston is Second

Emma Stone is Hollywood’s best-paid actress in Forbes’ annual list. The La La Land star earned $26 million in the last 12 months, mostly from her Oscar-winning performance in the musical romance.
Jennifer Aniston came in a close second with $25.5 million. Most of her earnings, however, came from endorsements for such things as SmartWater and Emirates Airlines.
Last year’s top earner, Jennifer Lawrence, fell to third with a disappointing $24 million in income. That’s a nearly 50-percent drop from last year, when she banked $46 million.
Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) round out the Top 5.
The 10 highest-paid actresses of 2017:
1. Emma Stone – $26 million)
2. Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million
3. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million
4. Melissa McCarthy – $18 million
5. Mila Kunis – $15.5 million
6. Emma Watson – $14 million
7. Charlize Theron – $14 million
8. Cate Blanchett – $12 million
9. Julia Roberts – $12 million
10. Amy Adams – $11.5 million