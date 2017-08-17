World’s Highest-Paid Actresses 2017: Emma Stone Earned $26 Million; Jennifer Aniston is Second

Emma Stone is Hollywood’s best-paid actress in Forbes’ annual list. The La La Land star earned $26 million in the last 12 months, mostly from her Oscar-winning performance in the musical romance.

Jennifer Aniston came in a close second with $25.5 million. Most of her earnings, however, came from endorsements for such things as SmartWater and Emirates Airlines.

Last year’s top earner, Jennifer Lawrence, fell to third with a disappointing $24 million in income. That’s a nearly 50-percent drop from last year, when she banked $46 million.

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) round out the Top 5.

The 10 highest-paid actresses of 2017: