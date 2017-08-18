Advice From Tina Fey, “Stay Home From Nazi Rallies & Eat Sheet Cake”

Our favorite SNL alum made an appearance on Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che last night. The one and only Tina Fey stopped by to give a personal take on the horrific events that took place in Charlottesville.

Needless to say, but it’s a more light-hearted take how to deal with future Alt-Right protests.

For starters, Nazis are always bad. Yeah, she’s seen Raiders of the Lost Ark. Of course she doesn’t want any more good people to get hurt, but she also realizes a lot of us are feeling anxious. We’re all asking ourselves, “What can I do?”

Her advice…rather than participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business to support, like a bakery, order a cake with an American flag on it, and eat it!

Hahahahaha! Sheet-caking!