Big Sis Compiles Videos Of Her Brother’s Reactions Every Time She Surprises Him At School

Get ready to melt!

With everything that’s been going in the United States lately, we just need a break from the horrible. We need something that is true love…pure joy…excitement…all rolled into one.

Meet Jess and her brother David. Jess compiled video after video of her brother’s reactions every time she surprised him at the bus stop or to pick him up from school. She says this is “for anyone having a bad day.”

for anyone who is having a bad day: here is a video of my little brother's reaction every time i come home and surprise him😍😭 pic.twitter.com/6HDxLC3CpM — jess (@thejessevans) August 15, 2017

Yeah, we are feeling the love here. Wouldn’t we all love to have someone in our lives that was this excited to see us? Or that expressed this much love for us? We have all the feels and hope you do too!