CBS’s ‘The Amazing Race’ Casting Call Is TODAY In Carrollton

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Carrollton TX, CBS 11, Sam Pack's Five Star Chevrolet, The Amazing Race, The Amazing Race Dallas Casting Call
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Host Phil Keoghan, Executive Producers Elise Doganieri, Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster and Jonathan Littman, winners of the Outstanding Reality - Competition Program Award for The Amazing Race poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of CBS’s Emmy winning reality TV competition show, The Amazing Race, which pits teams of two against each other in a race around the world, CBS 11 will host an open casting call at Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, 1735 S. Interstate 35E, 2-5pm.

Contestants have a chance towards winning $1,000,000!

 

The Dallas Morning News also reports applicant requirements include:

  • a strong-will
  • adventurous
  • outgoing
  • physically and mentally adept
  • interesting lifestyled
  • 21 and up
  • U.S. Citizen living in the U.S.
  • will to go through a background check

Real estate agent Ashton Theiss of Ft. Worth was a contestant last year.

CBS 11 reports prospective teams of (2) will make a short video (:60 max) to be submitted to the show’s casting directors for consideration.

Applicants can do so on-line: http://www.theamazingracecasting.com

If you have what it takes, go-for-it, and say “I heard Blake Powers of 98.7K-LUV talking about it!”

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live