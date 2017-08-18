NEW Movie Reviews: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ & ‘Logan Lucky’

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – Rated R

The world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit-man (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.

Critics: The Hitman’s Bodyguard coasts on Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds’ banter — but doesn’t get enough mileage to power past an overabundance of action-comedy clichés.

Blake: my trusted inside sources say the only thing good about The Hitman’s Bodyguard is the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, but that isn’t enough to make this cliche-filled action comedy good enough to be around long. Some say it’s already in a body-bag, heading to the morgue, then the crematory! Too bad and sad. R.I.P.

Logan Lucky – Rated PG-13

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Critics: “High-octane fun that’s smartly assembled without putting on airs, Logan Lucky marks a welcome end to Steven Soderbergh’s retirement — and proves he hasn’t lost his ability to entertain”, per Rottentomatoes. 93% LIKE

Blake: my trusted sources say director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Magic Mike) has achieved movie magic again with Channing Tatum, with impressive performances from a great cast, including Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Adam Driver and Katie Holmes, just to name a few. This is a twisted Southern version of the Ocean’s franchise, with the thieves wearing lets-get-to-work attire, versus dress clothes, tuxedos and passable Southern accents. Logan Lucky…is total fun… and totally worth your money!

It’s a bomb… or the-bomb! Two NEW choices, with only 1 clearly worth your hard earned coin.

When it comes to new movies, Logan Lucky will RULE the box-office this weekend!