NEW Movie Reviews: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ & ‘Logan Lucky’

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Logan Lucky', "The Hitman's Bodyguard", adam driver, Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Gary Oldman, Katie Holmes, Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayak, Samuel L. Jackson, Seth MacFarlane
Channing Tatum and Director Steven Soderbergh attend 'Logan Lucky' Tennessee Benefit Screening For Variety - The Children's Charity at Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 on August 9, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – Rated R

The world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit-man (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife.

CriticsThe Hitman’s Bodyguard coasts on Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds’ banter — but doesn’t get enough mileage to power past an overabundance of action-comedy clichés.

Blake: my trusted inside sources say the only thing good about The Hitman’s Bodyguard is the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, but that isn’t enough to make this cliche-filled action comedy good enough to be around long. Some say it’s already in a body-bag, heading to the morgue, then the crematory! Too bad and sad. R.I.P.

 

Logan Lucky – Rated PG-13

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Critics: “High-octane fun that’s smartly assembled without putting on airs, Logan Lucky marks a welcome end to Steven Soderbergh’s retirement — and proves he hasn’t lost his ability to entertain”, per Rottentomatoes. 93% LIKE

Blake: my trusted sources say director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Magic Mike) has achieved movie magic again with Channing Tatum, with impressive performances from a great cast, including Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Adam Driver and Katie Holmes, just to name a few. This is a twisted Southern version of the Ocean’s franchise, with the thieves wearing lets-get-to-work attire, versus dress clothes, tuxedos and passable Southern accents. Logan Lucky…is total fun… and totally worth your money!

It’s a bomb… or the-bomb! Two NEW choices, with only 1 clearly worth your hard earned coin.

When it comes to new movies, Logan Lucky will RULE the box-office this weekend!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live