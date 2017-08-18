No One Is Buying Expensive Sneakers

By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Adidas, Dick's Sporting Goods, Footlocker, Nike, Sneakers, Under Armour
Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

For the moment, parents are taking a breather from hearing, “But mom, those are the cool sneakers right now, all my friends have a pair.”

Sales for high-dollar sneakers… are in the toilet!

CNN reports Foot Looker’s sales for expensive sneakers have fallen so much, that company stock just took a 25% hit.

In addition, Nike just took a 5% hit on it’s stock.

The names Jordan and James, simply aren’t propelling sales numbers.

Recently, stocks shares also fell for Dick’s, plus Under Armour and Adidas.

From a consumer standpoint, now is a the time to buy sneakers, because competition is fierce. Good news for back-to-school shopping parents. Take your time, look for sales, and reap the savings.

 

 

