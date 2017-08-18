No Adoption Fees With Saturday’s “Clear The Shelters” Campaign

Tomorrow is “Clear The Shelters”, an annual pet adoption campaign that began 4 years ago by NBC 5 and the City of Irving, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Approximately 65 North Texas animal shelters are participating and will be waiving adoption fees.

For more details, see http://www.ClearTheShelters.com.

NBC 5 will air a 1-hour special on “Clear The Shelters”, tomorrow/Saturday at 9:30am. Plus, Telemundo 39 will do the same at 10am and have live-streaming at Telemundo39.com. Both stations will live-stream the day’s events until 5pm at NBCDFW.com.

If you or someone you know has been wanting to provide a pet with a loving home, this is a great opportunity to do so!